Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

A steady rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.