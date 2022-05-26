EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County commissioners on Thursday approved an application process for staying tax sales to help people who are struggling keep their homes.
Larissa Gavlak, director of the Cambria County Tax Claim Bureau, explained that the county has legal authority to authorize payment plans for people facing extenuating circumstances.
In the past, there was no form available for individuals to explain the extenuating circumstances.
“Now that we have one, we’re going to start using (it) for those people that need a little extra time to pay their delinquent taxes so that we don’t end up selling the houses of people who are in dire straits,” Gavlak said.
Cambria County Solicitor William Barbin said that the form will lay out the procedures and requirements, including a caution that if you were once in a payment plan and did not pay, you would not be given another payment plan.
Gavlak said that the process should result in fewer payment plans and may spur people with multiple properties that they can’t afford to pay taxes on to sell the extras.
“This will probably result in less of the actual payment plans we’ve done in the past,” she said, “and hopefully will spur people who have multiple properties that they can’t pay to maybe try to sell the extras that they can’t afford to pay the taxes on ... so they can pay the taxes on their home, which would give them an extra year to try to get caught up to where they can get into a regular form of payment plan.”
