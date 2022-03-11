EBENSBURG, Pa. – Cambria County President Judge Norman A Krumenacker III has issued an order lifting the masking order for employees and attorneys in Cambria County Court facilities starting Monday.
The order, dated Friday, will allow vaccinated employees who have their vaccination cards on file with human resources and attorneys who have their cards on file with Krumenacker’s office to have the option to wear masks.
Members of the public will still be required to wear masks at all times in court facilities.
At the beginning of July, Krumenacker lifted the masking policy for vaccinated employees and attorneys with proof of vaccination on file. By the end of July, masks had been reinstated for the courtrooms, leaving individuals with the option of going without masks in hallways and other common areas.
In January, due to an increase in cases, Krumenacker reinstated masks in all areas except when employees were at their working space.
Social distancing and cleaning protocols will remain in place.
