JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The inaugural “Shop with a Cop” Christmas event paired 150 children with special helpers – police officers from the many departments across Cambria County – to pick out Christmas gifts for themselves and their families.
Police officers from each department across the county participated in the shopping event on Thursday evening at Walmart in the Richland Town Center.
State Trooper Robert Kunsman, of the Ebensburg barracks, was among the dozens of officers helping children on their shopping sprees. He pushed a cart with an oversized Princess Elsa doll from Disney’s “Frozen” in it while a young girl walked happily along with him.
The event was organized by Gary Martin, president and founder of Cambria County Crime Stoppers. He said the escorted shopping trip was funded by more than $20,000 raised since the beginning of November by people across the county.
“It’s gone beyond expectations,” Martin said. “It’s been phenomenal, the response from the community, the police, the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office. ... Everyone is thrilled, and you don’t see that too often. It’s a win-win for everybody in this program.”
Various local social service agencies submitted applications for children to participate in the program. Each child received a gift budget of $150 to buy items for themselves and their family.
“I want to thank the community for all of the support,” Martin said. “It’s made a difference in 150 children’s lives.”
Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer surveyed the busy store and marveled at the success of the event in its first year.
“This was an opportunity for the community to come together to give kids a nice Christmas,” he said. “We’ve been blown away by the support.”
