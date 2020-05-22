Cambria County acting Sheriff Don Robertson is alerting residents of a telephone scam being perpetrated by someone identifying himself a Deputy Bob Miller.
A man is calling residents leaving a message that he has documentation for them and leaves a call back number. When residents call the number, its goes to a voicemail stating it is the Cambria County Sheriff's Department.
The person says he is with the cost collection and they owe money, Robertson said.
"We do not make phone calls," he said. "Do not give him money."
If residents have questions about a suspicious call, contact their local police or the sheriff's department at 814-472-1692.
