EBENSBURG – Acting Cambria County Sheriff Donald W. “Don” Robertson on Friday announced that he plans to run for the Republican nomination for sheriff in the May 18 primary election.
Robertson, 53, of Lorain Borough, was appointed in 2017 to the position of chief deputy sheriff by the late Sheriff Bob Kolar and has been Cambria County’s acting sheriff since Kolar’s death in May 2020.
He included the following information in a press release announcing his candidacy:
• He retired from the Johnstown Police Department in 2017 after 24 years there; during his career with the city, he served in roles including patrolman, bomb dog handler, firearms instructor and supervisor of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation; he was a member of the Cambria County Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) and was elevated to the position of SERT commander; he was also a member of the Cambria County Drug Task Force, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.
• After graduating from Ferndale Area High School in 1985, he enlisted in the United States Army, completed basic training at Fort McClellan in Alabama, was stationed at Fort Polk in Louisiana and Fort Hood in Texas, served with the 89th Military Police Brigade during the first Gulf War and was honorably discharged in 1991.
• He was employed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons from 1991 to 1993.
• He is a lifelong resident of Cambria County; he and his wife, Lori, have been married for 32 years and have four adult children; he and his family are active members of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Johnstown.
• He is currently the assistant football coach at Blacklick Valley High School and has coached football and basketball at Ferndale Area High School and football at Greater Johnstown High School; he has also coached several Little League baseball teams.
• He is a member of the National Rifle Association, a hunter and a fisherman, and describes himself as pro-Second Amendment and pro-life.
“Don has spent his adult life committed to protecting the safety and rights of the citizens of this area,” his press release stated. “He will continue to do so as Cambria County sheriff.”
