EBENSBURG – Five more military veterans graduated Monday from a Cambria County court program designed to help veterans facing criminal charges deal with substance abuse and mental health issues.
Cambria County Veterans Court officials also on Monday offered their praise and gratitude to Tony Hanlon, a longtime mentor to veterans participating in the program who is now stepping down from that volunteer role. Senior Judge Timothy P. Creany called Hanlon “a good example, a good mentor and a good supervisor.”
“He saw what opportunities, what assistance, he could provide to other veterans facing the same things that he faced, and he has done that,” said Creany, who helped launch the Veterans Court program in 2013. “He’s come to the point of his life where he’s saying that it’s time to hang it up, which we all regret.”
Hanlon, a Vietnam War veteran, said that he decided to get involved in Veterans Court in 2013 after reading an editorial touting the then-new program in The Tribune-Democrat by Tom Caulfield, director of Johnstown-based nonprofit Veteran Community Initiatives.
“I was really amazed when I first started here just how involved it was,” Hanlon recalled after the ceremony, “and all the different agencies involved with it. It all came together, just like clockwork, pretty much.”
The program includes two tracks – the diversionary track, in which defendants can have the charges against them dropped upon completion of the program, and the incentive track, in which defendants can earn the opportunity to plead guilty to less serious charges.
“We have veterans in here who face criminal challenges, who face other problems, most of which stem from their service on our behalf,” said Creany. “We feel the obligation to help them address those challenges, and they do it well. … There’s not another group of people in the criminal justice system who come with a better attitude.”
Defendants in the program are required to attend regular court hearings and to follow through with any substance abuse or mental health treatment ordered by the court in order to graduate.
“If they want it,” said Hanlon, “it’s here, but it’s not a free ride either. You need to apply yourself if you want to get anything out of it – especially if you want to get your record expunged or your sentence reduced. … For the most part, most of the veterans adhere to the program. They benefit from it, and that’s what you see here today.”
