EBENSBURG, Pa. – New graduates from the Cambria County Veterans Court program described it as a life-changing experience on Monday during the program’s 17th graduation ceremony.
This year’s fall graduation saw just two graduates – Doron Dill and Nicole Wedge.
The pair are now among more than 200 people who have graduated from the program since it was created about nine years ago.
The program helps veterans who have been charged with minor crimes get connected to the proper resources in a bid to prevent recidivism.
During the ceremony, Dill said that the program has changed many aspects of his life.
“Since I’ve gone through this, I’ve learned to like and respect myself for this program, which I wasn’t able to do,” he said.
Dill said he’s also seen a change in the relationships in his life. He began to speak to his parents again after several years, and now they can have a relationship with their grandchildren.
“This program is wonderful. The program has had a lot of positive impact, and people around me too,” he said.
Dill added that his wife, who is also a veteran, has been able to address some of the issues she has been dealing with, and seeing Dill face his problems has allowed his brother-in-law to say that he has a problem as well.
“The program has made a huge impact on my life,” Wedge said, adding that it allowed her to appropriately address other issues in her life.
Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy Creany said that the graduation was a special one for him as the class size was smaller. He added that, as the class size has shrunk over the years, it has given officials the ability to get to know the participants much better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.