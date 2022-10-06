JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Cambria County Veteran Services Office will hold a veteran information meeting for veterans and their families at 2 p.m. Friday at VFW Post 155, 651 Lamberd St., Johnstown.
Topics of discussion include benefit claims, the PACT Act, Camp Lejeune water and survivor benefits.
Subsequent meetings will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 14 at Patton Library, 444 Magee Ave., Patton; 3 p.m. Oct. 21 at South Fork Library, 320 Main St., South Fork; and 1 p.m. Oct. 28 at Portage Library, 704 Main St., Portage.
A question-and-answer session will follow each session.
