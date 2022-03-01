JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cindy Ickes and Barbara Ott share the tragic bond of their sons, both Marines, having died from suicide.
They speak out about their losses in hopes that it will help prevent other families from experiencing the same pain.
So, on Monday, Ott and Ickes shared their thoughts with the newly formed Cambria County Together With Veterans, an organization that operates as part of a national U.S. Department for Veterans Affairs Office of Rural Health and VA Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention program. The goal is to address the issue of suicide deaths among veterans.
“We feel that it’s our obligation, and we want to help others, so this doesn’t happen to their family,” Ickes said during the meeting inside 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial’s Stars & Stripes Lounge. “We want to help those military coming out, so that they can get the help that they need, so that they don’t feel they’re alone, hopeless.”
Her son, Charles Ickes III, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2016.
Ott’s son, Brian Gindlesperger, died in June 2012.
The two mothers emphasized the importance of understanding “red flags” that may be indications of suicidal thoughts.
“I would encourage them to talk to their child and try to get them to open their feelings up and see if there is anything that’s bothering them, see if there’s an issue that maybe you can help them,” Ott said. “You can get help for them.”
Josh Hauser, Veteran Community Initiatives’ community operations director, spoke about a friend of his, a Gulf War veteran, who recently died from suicide.
“He was just one of those ones that sort of slipped through the cracks,” Hauser said. “Our goal is, I guess, to tighten up the floorboards, so to speak, so there’s not as many cracks, so that veterans at least know you can reach out for help. I think the false stigma issues has drastically changed over the past few years. It still exists. Active duty troops and us veterans, yeah, we’re proud folks and we feel like we can take on a lot.
“But I think we’re changing that narrative. It really is okay to ask for help. It’s a strength to say, ‘I’m having a tough time. I need to reach out to somebody.’ I really think that’s the biggest change we’ve seen in behavioral health, especially the veteran community.”
Still in its early stages of development, Cambria County Together With Veterans plans to use community-based prevention strategies and evidence-based clinical interventions to help reduce suicide and provide a better understating of the issue.
The Veterans Crisis Line is available for confidential help by calling 1-800-273-8255 and pressing 1, texting to 838255 or chatting online at veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat/.
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.