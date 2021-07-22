The Cambria County Commissioners approved a proposal Wednesday to begin the process of updating the countywide hazard mitigation plan.
The commissioners approved the proposal from MCM Consulting Group, Inc. at a cost of $40,659, which will be covered through grant funding.
Katie Kinka, senior planner with the Cambria County Planning Commission, said that the plan will assess the county’s vulnerabilities to hazards and disasters and also assess its access to resources to mitigate the hazards.
Kinka noted that she found it “fitting” to be talking about the hazard mitigation plan at the meeting, which was held at Johnstown Flood National Memorial.
“I find it very fitting that today’s meeting is here and that we’re sitting here. I find it very symbolic,” she said.
“We feel very comfortable and confident moving forward with MCM.”
Cambria County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Art Martynuska said that the plan is important because the county has to “have a hazard mitigation plan in place to avail ourselves of federal funding should a disaster occur so the plan has to be a lot of different parameters.”
He added that the plan is comprehensive and that the group is “ highly recommended.”
“We’ve been working very closely with our partners at Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to move this program forward and to make sure that all of our I’s are dotted and T’s are crossed so that when the program does come to fruition, it will be seamless from our last hazard mitigation plan,” he said. “As I mentioned in a previous meeting, this is important.”
