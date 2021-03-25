EBENSBURG – Cambria County Controller Ed Cernic Jr. announced on Thursday that the county will pay off its $5 million tax anticipation note in full on Friday.
The note, financed through AmeriServ Financial, is an annual transaction made by the county to help it pay bills from the start of the calendar year until it can generate tax revenue.
The March payoff is the earliest for the county since Cernic took office in 2004. He added that the county normally pays off the note in May or June, or in the fall during tougher years, leading to interest that ranges from $75,000 to $160,000. This year, the county had to only borrow $5 million instead of the usual $10 million.
Paying off the smaller-than-usual note in March means that the county only needed to pay $5,900 in interest.
“It’s good government,” Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said. “Ever since myself, Commissioner (B.J.) Smith and Commissioner (Mark) Wissinger came into office, and now it’s Commissioner Smith and Commissioner (Scott) Hunt, we’ve been working together for good government. At one time, that tax anticipation note in past administrations, we had to borrow money just to pay the note back. We’ve been keeping our finances in order, and this is going to save us over $100,000 in interest, and that’s a savings to taxpayers.”
Saving the money for the county’s taxpayers has been possible thanks to the early boon of tax revenue being collected.
“Our tax collectors have been doing an outstanding job,” Cernic said, “because our taxes just went out at the beginning of this month and they’re doing a great job in collecting the taxes. Our taxpayers are responding by paying their taxes, and we’re going to use that money early to pay the loan and save them money.”
Keeping the county and the services it offers running while maintaining financial responsibility has not gone unnoticed by its elected officials.
That’s teamwork across the board,” Chernisky said.
“I want to thank the department heads and the employees for working together. It just shows good teamwork in getting things done and saving the taxpayers of Cambria County money.”
Cernic agrees, while adding that the COVID-19 pandemic led to less expense as travel restrictions through most of 2020 led to web-based improvisation as conferences were conducted via voice or video technology.
“We were able to save that money by good budgeting,” Cernic said. “Last year, we didn’t have as many people traveling. We saved money on that because of conferences. We normally borrow $10 million. We only borrowed $5 million this year because we were in better financial condition at the end of the year. We were able to parlay that so we saved that money.”
The county’s ability to make the quick payoff is credited to an upward trend in its financial mindfulness.
“My dad told me many years ago, ‘If you watch your nickels, they’ll make quarters. If you watch your quarters, they’ll make dollars,’ ” Cernic said. “That’s what we’ve been doing the past few years. We’ve been watching our pennies and our nickels, and they’re adding up to quarters and dollars. That’s benefitting the taxpayers of Cambria County.”
Closing the loan early shows Cernic that Cambria County is making strides on the financial end.
“I believe that once our auditing comes out in June, you’re going to see Cambria County’s financial position to be more solid and sustained,” Cernic said. “We’ve been in the black the past couple years, but you’re going to see where we’re sustaining that as we’re going forward. We’re still delivering every service that we did before, and we’re continuing to expand a lot of those services. All of those are contributing factors to us running good government.”
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
