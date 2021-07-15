The Cambria County Drug & Alcohol Program will host a free Responsible Alcohol Management Program (RAMP) Server/Seller Training in conjunction with The Learning Lamp to help organizations safely serve alcohol.
The training will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Young Peoples Community Center, 300 Prave St., Ebensburg, with seating limited to 40 participants.
The training helps to ensure that employees and volunteers know how to safely serve alcohol by recognizing the signs of intoxication and ensuring customers are 21 or older.
According to Fred Oliveros, administrator of the Cambria County Drug and Alcohol Program, this is the first year that the program has sponsored the training. He added that the county is helping to expand access to the program.
“We are improving access to the training by offering the training in different geographical locations throughout the county,” he said. “The in-person group setting permits participants to ask the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board-approved trainer questions about specific situations that have been encountered and promotes discussion.”
Oliveros added that RAMP Server/Seller certification can not only allow organizations to better protect themselves from liability, but also allow them to benefit from possible insurance discounts.
The training is open to nonprofit organizations such as volunteer fire companies and churches, or businesses that serve alcohol. The training is not required for special occasion permit holders or one-day licensees, but is strongly encouraged to reduce potential problems associated with serving alcohol.
Oliveros hopes that individuals who attend the training “in addition to protecting their organization by complying with the law ... also promote the safety of the people attending their event and their entire community by safely managing the sale of alcohol.”
Registration is required. Individuals can register online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RAMP8421. More information is available by contacting prevention specialist Elizabeth ElBayly at 814-262-0732, ext. 287, or eelbayly@thelearninglamp.org.
