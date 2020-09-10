EBENSBURG – An upcoming seminar will provide those in attendance with information on Cambria County’s tax sale process and its Act 152 demolition program, organizers said.
JoAnne Ranck, executive director of the Cambria County Tax Claim Bureau, and Renee Daly, executive director of the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County, will present information and answer attendees’ questions from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pavilion 2, Duman Lake County Park, 157 County Park Road, Ebensburg.
The seminar is free and open to the public.
Cambria County hosts four tax sales throughout the year, including an upset sale, a private tax sale, a judicial sale and a repository sale. The requirements and procedures for each will be discussed at the seminar.
“The tax sale and demolition seminar will help local officials gather information for their townships, boroughs, city and municipalities,” said Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky. “The local officials can get the facts about the application processes and what needs to be done to acquire and demolish blighted structures.
“Everywhere we go, people talk about blight and the need to reuse the property. This is not a silver bullet, but blight is being taken down and being reused. The tax sale is a process and one in which people should know and understand before the sales themselves take place. The discussion of the tax sale process will help educate people on the process and how to purchase properties they are interested in.”
Cambria County opted in in 2017 to Act 152 of 2016, which allows Pennsylvania counties to collect $15 fees on certain types on deeds and mortgages in order to fund the demolition of blighted structures. Structures must be owned by a municipality, a municipal authority, a community development corporation or a public nonprofit organization in order to be eligible.
The county’s Act 152 demolition fund brings in enough money to take down around seven to 10 blighted structures each year, county officials estimate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.