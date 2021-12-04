EBENSBURG, Pa. – Residents of Cambria County will likely see a decrease in their taxes next year.
The Cambria County commissioners placed the 2022 budget on display Friday. The $243.2 million budget features a 2.5-mill tax decrease.
Commissioner Scott Hunt said that CARES Act funding allowed the county to be reimbursed for some expenses in 2021, as well as cover some costs for capital projects in 2022, which is what helped the county to have enough money in the budget to pass the savings on to tax payers.
“In light of the improving financial condition of the county, coupled with the millage rate currently being over the statutory limit, it is clear that we are able to present a responsible balanced budget with a reduction of 2.5 mills,” Hunt said.
“The reduction will help taxpayers and we will continue to operate a fiscally responsible and effective county for the benefit of all today and into the future.”
Commissioner William “B.J.” Smith noted that the decrease will save taxpayers across the county $3 million and that this is the sixth consecutive year that the county has held the line on the budget.
He said that the ability to reduce taxes is the product of working together
County Controller Ed Cernic said that the county will not require a tax anticipation note this year. The note allows the county to borrow the amount of funds they would receive from taxes before taxes would be paid.
Cernic said that he has been controller since 2004 and that this is the first year during his tenure that an anticipation note is not needed.
The county will also have a fund balance of $59,332,690.
“The fact that we are continuing to build a fund balance makes Cambria County able to weather storms that come up,” Cernic said.
He said another “big advantage” of the county’s position is that they are able to complete a number of capital projects in the next year.
“Another big advantage is that we are doing a lot of capital improvements to our facilities, new roofs, windows, heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, things that we weren’t able to do before when we didn’t have the money,” Cernic said. “We are investing back into the county-owned facilities that are owned by the taxpayers and giving back money to the taxpayers that they had to pay when times were tough, and we’re able to sustain and improve operations.”
Cernic added that some of the capital improvements include sewage line work in the county’s downtown Johnstown buildings, which is currently out for bid and expected to cost several hundred thousand dollars.
“There are good things happening and we are creating a winning atmosphere throughout Cambria County,” President Commissioner Tohomas Chernisky said. “Removing blight, repairing our bridges and cutting taxes is a win for the residents and businesses of Cambria County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.