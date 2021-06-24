In an effort to increase social connectivity and mitigate safety concerns, the Cambria County commissioners approved a proposal from In the Stix Broadband at their meeting Thursday to provide internet access at Duman Lake County Park for $6,000 for five years.
Ethan Imhoff, executive director of the Cambria County Planning Commission, noted that broadband access was the No. 1 issue to be addressed in the six-county regional comprehensive plan released in 2018.
“People my age and older, you think you just want to come out to the park and disconnect, and that may be true if you’re my age or older, but if you’re my age and younger – the teens, 20-year-olds and 30-year-olds – they want to come to the park and disconnect, but they also want to be able to post pictures to their Instagram accounts,” he said.
“This is a very scenic park, so younger generations want to come here, they want to take pictures and they want to post it to their social media, and if you can’t do that, they’re not going to come here, and if they can’t connect with their friends while they’re here, they’re not going to come here.”
Imhoff added that this is important while trying to attract younger people to the area.
“Specifically as we’re trying to attract younger people to this area, we’re trying to retain younger people who come and invest in this area, broadband is critical, so to be able to connect this park for $6,000 is a bargain,” he said.
Cambria County Director of Emergency Services Art Martynuska said the addition is a “little bit more self-serving for my wheelhouse because of the public safety issue.”
According to Martynuska, many parts of the county aren’t covered or are underserved by broadband, and that affects how county officials do things from an emergency services standpoint.
“With the lighting-up of this area and the safety net that will provide, it’s going to be invaluable, and we can’t fathom how that can help people in this area,” he said.
“We had an issue with a race the other day where we had some communications issues. I understand that’s not in this coverage area, but once those areas are covered, those things will cease to exist, and the technology that’s coming down the pipe is some of the technology that we already have for emergency services to be able to send EKGs over broadband and be able to send things to doctors in real time.”
Nick Weakland, part-owner of In the Stix Broadband, explained that as part of a public-private partnership, the company was able to provide the service to the county at a portion of cost due to the existing infrastructure placed over the last year.
“The cost of a single business internet connection is $100, so we’re basically putting in $15,000 worth of our equipment at no cost to you to run that infrastructure. You’re just basically paying a monthly service,” he explained.
President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky explained that on Sept. 17, 2020, the commissioners unanimously approved a contract with the company to expand broadband service at a cost of $1.1 million that was funded by the CARES Act.
“Expanding into Duman Lake County Park makes sense. Duman Park is connected to the Ghost Town Trail, and if an emergency takes place, people will be able to call 911 and get the help they need,” Chernisky said.
He added that it will also be a good opportunity for those that need to complete tasks while they come to the park to relax.
“If you want to come to the park and you need to check a work email, you will have the ability to do that,” he said.
