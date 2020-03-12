The Cambria County DUI Task Force will conduct “roving patrol enforcement activities” throughout Cambria County on and around the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, beginning Friday and ending March 20, District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.
The goal of the task force is to “deter, detect and arrest impaired drivers,” according to a press release issued Thursday by Neugebauer’s office.
The task force asked Cambria County drivers to avoid drinking and driving; to designate a sober driver before drinking; to know how prescription medications affect them; to call an Uber, a taxi or a sober friend or relative if they become impaired; and to help anyone who is impaired and about to drive find alternate and safe means of travel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.