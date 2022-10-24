EBENSBURG, Pa. – Residents of Cambria County renewing their conceal carry permits will no longer be receiving notice of the renewal in the mail.
According to Sheriff Don Robertson, beginning on Nov. 1 advanced reminders of pending renewal will be sent through text message.
While the office typically does not communicate outside of written or in person notifications for items such as warrants, civil papers or typical communications from the office, the permit renewals will be the “exception to the rule,” Robertson said.
Currently, the renewal notices are sent through the mail, which has increasingly rising costs with many of the letters returned due to changes in addresses, Robertson said.
Sending text messages will cost the office 4 cents a message versus the cost of postage.
According to Robertson, individuals who do not receive text messages or do not have cellphones can have the option to receive a voicemail to their cellphone or home phone.
Any questions can be directed to the sheriff’s office at 814-472-1691.
