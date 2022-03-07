JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria County has one of the best-trained swift water rescue teams in Pennsylvania.
And now the group has the official certification from the state as a Type 1A unit, an accomplishment that was recognized during a brief ceremony at the Johnstown Fire Department’s Fairfield Avenue Fire Station on Monday.
“Right now, today, Cambria County’s swift water rescue team is the second team in the state of Pennsylvania that has the highest swift water rescue certification out there,” said Rickey Price, a Cambria County Swift Water Rescue Team training instructor. “We finally got it today – the certificate to make it official that we are a true, now finally certified water rescue team recognized across the state of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.”
The county team, which consists of about two dozen members from six fire departments, is trained to do rescue work on rivers and lakes, along with providing assistance in other situations, such as flooding.
“There’s just so much that can be done,” Cambria County Emergency Management Agency coordinator Art Martynuska said.
Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky complimented the training and work done by team members, saying, “When things go bad and people are in the worst situations, they drop everything and go save people, go save lives, save property. These guys take first responding to another level by swift water rescue training.”
State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, helped get some issues cleared up so the county team could finally receive its certification.
“My part, at least, to make a phone call to find out where the glitch was and help get it across the line, was nothing compared to what they had to put in to get to that point, so I’m just glad we could help them get across the line,” Rigby said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.