Isolation, concerns about illness and other issues related to 11 months of pandemic response have made the Cambria County Suicide Prevention Task Force’s work even more crucial.
Its second Self-Care Fair at 10 a.m. Saturday will be presented virtually to provide support for those struggling with stress and anxiety, while protecting participants from COVID-19 infections.
The pandemic has not only changed the way this Self-Care Fair is organized but, task force leaders say, its influence makes an event of this nature even more necessary.
“During these difficult times, people are separated from the social structures that have supported them in the past and isolation restrictions have disconnected many from personal contact with family, friends and colleagues. This has presented us with the disease of isolation,” task force member Linda Goodwin said.
“The Virtual Self-Care Fair addresses this disconnect by featuring workshops with presenters from our community who are willing to share their insights and talents and share their compassion for this community.”
Goodwin is a retired pediatric chaplain who worked at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey. She will outline “gratitude journaling” during this year’s event.
Other presenters include:
• Rachel Allen, of YogaSong – Expressive Music for Healing.
• Angie Richard, of Croyle-Nielsen Therapeutic Associates, Inc. – Guided Meditation.
• Sonya Malloy, Personal Trainer and Fitness Counselor – Self-Care Through Diet and Exercise.
• Camette Standley – Embracing Your Inner Child.
“These presentations are designed to encourage participants to discover personal strengths and become more resilient in body, mind and spirit,” Goodwin said.
“We can no longer consider self-care an option, but must make it a necessity in order to be and remain healthy and hopeful.”
The day’s schedule and a Zoom platform registration link are available through the task force Facebook page, facebook.com/cambriasuicideprevention.
Those registering will be able to access online materials such as journaling topics and coloring sheets to augment the presentations.
