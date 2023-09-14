JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Cambria County Suicide Prevention Task Force and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Western Pennsylvania will hold their Out of the Darkness Walk on Saturday(Sept. 16) in Central Park in downtown Johnstown.
Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by the program from 1 to 3 p.m.
The annual event is meant to raise awareness about suicide in order to achieve a mission of saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide.
This year’s fundraising goal is $25,000.
To register, visit afsp.org/johnstown.
