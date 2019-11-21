EBENSBURG – The Cambria County Commissioners authorized their solicitor Thursday to proceed with utilizing the power of eminent domain if necessary to acquire property essential to complete an abandoned mine reclamation project.
During a regular commissioners meeting Thursday, Solicitor Bill Barbin said the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has already started the $15 million project to treat several discharges along Blacklick Creek.
The project also includes construction of a treatment plant that will eventually employ three people, Barbin added.
Access to one of the sites – one that Barbin said will be well suited for recreation after the project is complete – consists of 10.47 acres of former railroad right-of-way and farm land owned by JLC LLC, the same company that owns Carino Nurseries of Indiana.
Barbin said that land, which is on the eastern side of Blacklick Creek, is not a working farm field.
The commissioners also unanimously approved an agreement with Ginger Jakubowski Appraisals to determine just compensation for the property.
The county’s cost for appraisals and acquiring the property through eminent domain, if necessary, will be covered by DEP, Barbin said.
No one has been able to reach the property owners in regards to this matter, Barbin added.
“We’re still going to try to talk with them, but we’re not going to let it create a delay,” he said. “(DEP’s) project is technically underway.”
In other matters at Thursday’s meeting, the commissioners approved tax appeal settlements for three properties in Richland Township, two located on Galleria Drive.
Lowe’s in Richland Township was previously taxed based on a fair market value of about $6.25 million, Barbin said, and the company received an appraisal for the property at $3.32 million. The new compromised fair market value is $4.6 million.
On Galleria Drive, the former Ryan’s restaurant had a fair market value of $1 million.
Alletram LLC purchased the 7,500-square-foot building for $418,000 in 2018, where nonprofit Montessori school – Richland Academy – now hosts its early education programs.
Barbin said the county received an appraisal of $500,000 for the property and were able to reach a compromised fair market value of $470,000 for the site.
Alletram LLC also purchased the former Ponderosa Steakhouse on Galleria Drive in 2018 for $250,000, where plans for a Japanese-style restaurant are underway.
Ponderosa Steakhouse previously had a fair market value of $1 million, Barbin said, and the county appraisal came in at $500,000. The property will now be taxed based on a compromised fair market value of $400,000.
Earlier this year, the commissioners approved a tax appeal settlement for the former Lone Star Steakhouse on Galleria Drive, where Primanti Bros. opened its doors Thursday.
The property housing Lone Star, which closed in 2016, originally had an assessed value at $1.35 million, and an appraisal for the property came in at $850,000.
Cambria County was able to reach a compromise for a new assessed value of $1 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.