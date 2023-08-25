EBENSBURG, Pa. – Through observation of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Cambria County Drug Coalition has worked since 2016 to draw attention to the lives lost due to substance abuse.
Next week, 587 memorial markers will honor every man, woman and child who died of an overdose in Cambria County during that timespan – a display that organizers hope will illustrate the impact that drugs have had in the county.
“Whether it’s someone from Johnstown, Nanty Glo, Richland or Northern Cambria, we know this isn’t just a city problem,” coalition Director Natalie Kauffman said. “We’re hoping these 587 signs will allow people to realize the loss of life our county has suffered since 2016, which was the height of the opioid epidemic.”
The signs will not name each overdose victim – but will offer their families the opportunity to identify and honor them by placing photos next to their signs. Each marker will list the person’s age, gender, date of death and hometown.
“Last year, we used chairs at Peoples Natural Gas Park (in downtown Johnstown), but they were only on display for about an hour – and we wanted to do something the community could see,” Kauffman said.
The Healing Patch stepped forward to partner with the coalition, providing space outside its location at 118 Ebony Road, Cambria Township, for the signs to be displayed from Friday to Sept. 2.
A memorial service is also planned for 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Healing Patch coordinator Melody Ray said it was an easy decision. As a nonprofit dedicated to helping children cope with grief after losing a family member, they’ve seen far too many cases in which an overdose took the life of a parent, she said.
“As a children’s bereavement program, we see firsthand the grief families face after the loss of a loved one to substance abuse,” Ray said.
Unlike a death caused by a vehicle accident or cancer, overdose deaths carry a “stigma” that also impacts surviving relatives and can add to their stress, she said.
According to a Children’s Bereavement Estimation Model report, one in five children who lost a parent in 2020 was grieving an accidental overdose death. The Healing Patch’s goal is to give a voice to those grieving children.
“We want families to know, ‘You are welcome here,’ ” Ray said.
The Drug Coalition’s weeklong display does the same thing in its own way, she and Kauffman added.
Kauffman said the signs will be arranged by year, side by side, to illustrate the direction in which the overdose battle is trending.
According to data from the Cambria County Coroner’s Office, 88 people died from accidental overdoses in Cambria County in 2022, down from a record-tying 94 in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kauffman said 36 people have died from overdoses in the county this year, a sign that the total may fall again.
“As a community ... we’re driving overdoses back,” she said, adding that education, awareness and tools such as the opioid overdose-mitigating drug naloxone are part of the solution. “But we have to keep talking about this.”
Quilt workshop set
To continue an ongoing tradition, local families will have an opportunity to add to a quilt that honors those who died from overdoses and continues to grow over time.
A quilt-making workshop is planned for 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at The Healing Patch.
Kauffman said each personalized cotton panel is three feet by six feet long – the size of a grave.
For more information, contact Nichole Rousell at 814-619-4505, ext. 2, or nichole.rousell@drugcoalition.org.
