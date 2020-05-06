Cambria County Sheriff Bob Kolar died on Wednesday night.
“It’s with extreme sadness and broken hearts we announce the passing this evening of our beloved Sheriff, Bob Kolar,” read a post at the Cambria County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. “Sheriff Kolar served Cambria County since 1998 and has become a deeply loved and well known figure in the courthouse walls and beyond. Always able to put a smile on your face, Sheriff Kolar served Cambria County with pride and fairness and will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.”
A cause of death was not reported Wednesday.
He is survived by his son Bob Kolar Jr., daughter-in-law Heather, and three grandchildren, Autumn, Gavin and Brooke, “who were his world.”
The Cambria County Courthouse entrance will be lit blue on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights in Kolar’s honor, according to Cambria County President Commissioner Tom Chernisky.
“I was so saddened when I heard the news. … We knew Bob was sick and every day we thought about him,” Chernisky said. “When I think of Bob Kolar I think of the conversations, the good long conversations and the stories. Bob was a genuine good person and just a good human being and just tried to always do the right thing.
“He will be missed.”
