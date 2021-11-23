EBENSBURG, Pa. – Cambria County’s planning commission and emergency management agency are seeking responses from residents through a community preparedness survey as a part of the process to update the hazard mitigation plan.
“We are encouraging community involvement in this process and what the hazard mitigation plan does is help us to not only identify the hazards that are in the community but we also want to identify what people think about those hazards, how they think (the hazards),how they think (the hazards) may affect them or their level of impact,” Cambria County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Art Martynuska said. “Obviously, any disaster is in fact a disaster, but we want to know what are your main concerns. Are you worried about flooding? Are there environmental issues, landslides , storms? Those types of things. This leads us down the path so we can identify the risks so that we can mitigate them.”
Martynuska said the county-wide plan helps with having equipment and personnel in place in the event of a disaster as well as helping with recovery efforts to get areas hit with a disaster back to pre-disaster conditions.
He added that the plan would also need to be in place to receive federal funding if there were to be a disaster declaration after an event.
Response to the survey is asked as soon as possible and the survey is available at:
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CommunityPreparednessCambriaPA
