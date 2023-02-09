EBENSBURG, Pa. – School counselors from Cambria County gathered at Admiral Peary Vocational-Technical School on Thursday for the annual workshop day.
The group spent three hours learning more about social emotional learning, collaborating together and discussing their trade.
"The goal is to retrain some thinking around leadership training in schools," said Patrick Turnpaugh, Milton Hershey School regional admissions recruiter.
The workshop featured audience participation, group work, discussion and interaction with a slideshow he presented.
Turnpaugh said the most exciting aspect of the morning workshop was being able to exchange ideas.
In addition to the presentation, Turnpaugh asked for examples from the counselors about how their work and how social emotional learning are implemented in their schools.
Social emotional learning is an approach that has been in place for years at schools across the country that focuses on educating the whole student, including self-awareness and relationship skills, instead of academic needs.
It's often described as how "all young people and adults acquire and apply the knowledge, skills and attitudes to develop healthy identities, manage emotions and achieve personal and collective goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain supportive relationships and make responsible and caring decisions."
Turnpaugh noted that social emotional learning folds into all other categories of learning, and told the group that it often leads to significant gains for students and schools.
That includes improved grades and standardized test scores, a decrease in behavioral incidents and better retention of teachers.
Cambria Heights High School counselor Jeff Koss said the workshop is a nice way to get out of the building and network with his peers.
He added that it's important to be able to gather and share ideas and take those lessons back to the individual schools.
Samantha Litko, a Greater Johnstown Middle School counselor, agreed.
She was "very excited to be able to come together with other counselors" and chat.
"We don't often get opportunities like this," she said.
Thursday's event ran concurrent to National School Counselors Week, which started Monday and ends Friday.
Maribeth Dorsch, a school counselor at Central Cambria, organized this year's event after the pandemic canceled it the past few years.
"I asked our team of counselors at Central Cambria if they would be interested in putting this event back on the calendar this year and we all agreed it was needed and would be very useful," she said.
"From there, I reached out to Milton Hershey School, who in the past have offered different workshops to counselors on topics such as recognizing and working with students in poverty and social emotional learning.
"They were available to come back to Cambria County this year to offer training, so we then partnered with Admiral Peary Vo-Tech for training space, and as an added bonus, their culinary arts program prepared a lunch for all counselors for this day."
After the morning workshop, the counselors moved their studies to the Central Cambria Middle School gymnasium, where representatives from more than 25 agencies and organizations were available to discuss their program's services.
Dorsch said that aspect of the day was helpful because school counselors "are typically the first line of contact for families who are struggling in our communities."
"The hope is that those in attendance are able to leave with plenty of information on the variety of support that is available in our county for our families, students and communities," she said.
