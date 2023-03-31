Dozens of existing school board members and newcomers are vying for coveted school director spots this May across 13 races in Cambria County’s primaries.
Cambria Heights, Central Cambria, Ferndale Area, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Northern Cambria, Penn Cambria, Portage Area, Richland and Westmont Hilltop all have a mix of incumbents and challengers running for election.
Blacklick Valley, Central Cambria and Conemaugh Valley boards have no contested seats and the Cambria Heights, Ferndale Area, Forest Hills, Glendale and Westmont Hilltop races each list one newcomer.
Greater Johnstown, Northern Cambria and Portage stand out as the most contested in the county, with nine, 11 and seven candidates running, respectively.
One of those campaigning for a position on Northern Cambria’s board is Mara Krumenacker.
The mother of five got her name on the ballot for a few reasons.
“I decided to run for school board after attending and listening to many of the issues that were being brought up during school board meetings in Northern Cambria School District,” she said. “Two of the main concerns I have is the financial stability of the school and the financial impact of raising taxes on the residents of the district.”
That includes an upcoming buildings project that could see the district’s two schools combined into one institution.
Krumenacker said although she’s been weighing her options on running for some time, this proposal and rising taxes are what pushed her to throw her hat into the ring.
Krumenacker said if she’s elected, she wants to do “what is best for the students of the district while also keeping in mind what the residents of the district can handle.”
She is running alongside other newcomers Thomas Rocco, Carol Lieb, Jeremy McCombie, Kevin Krug, Gerald Krumenacker, Christine Phillips and Brennan McCracken for the five available seats.
Incumbents in that race include Norma Krug, April Fry and Nora Hrubochak.
All have cross-filed Democrat and Republican.
Eugene Pentz, who’s running for Greater Johnstown’s board, said if he’s reelected, he wants to continue to focus on education and student growth.
The board president has served the district for roughly 20 years.
One of his goals if reelected is inspiring Greater Johnstown students to fall in love with learning again while also providing each of them every opportunity to achieve their goals.
Pentz said he wants the students to get up every morning and want to go to school.
“We’re trying to get Johnstown back to where it was where a student had pride in learning,” he added.
Pentz also complimented the teamwork of the existing board members for their commitment to safety and academics. Incumbents James McMillen, Kimberly Murray, Randy Romesberg, Thomas Dadey and Pentz are running to retain their five seats.
James W. Britt, Joseph S. Hall, LaShae Jeffers and John Stuart are the challengers in that race.
Hall is a football and wrestling coach in the district who is looking to effect a positive change if elected.
“I want to provide the best experience for my children and I love Johnstown,” he said.
“I’m Johnstown through and thorough. If there’s something I can do to make the district better … that’s what I want to try to do.”
Hall graduated from Greater Johnstown in 2000 and has children who attend the schools.
He noted the sometimes negative reputation his alma mater has and said he wants to improve that.
Every candidate except Britt cross-filed for both parties.
Another local incumbent looking at reelection is Michael Bodolosy, Richland’s board secretary.
The longtime school director has served his district for around 16 years.
Bodolosky said he’s running again to make sure the district remains on its current path.
“I think that all of us are running to keep the momentum of the district moving forward in a positive direction,” he said. “Part of that is to ensure our students have access to top-notch art, academic and athletic programs.”
Bodolosky noted that in his time on the board, the district has maintained good benchmarks, diverse offerings and remained consistent throughout the years.
He also commended the current board, of which three other members are running for the five seats – David Hudak, Fred Yanity and Richland Sukenik – for working toward a student-centric common goal.
Newcomer Courtney Jordan is also vying for a spot on Richland’s board and has her name on both tickets in addition to the other candidates.
An interesting aspect of this year’s election is the amount of vacated seats in Cambria County.
Eight of the 13 contests have at least one school board member not running for their position again.
That includes Denny Squillario and Tina Latoche in Portage.
Squillario said he’s served on the board for roughly 12 years and doesn’t have a specific reason for not running for reelection.
“It’s been an educating experience,” he said by email. “I have to give most of the credit to the administration and all the staff for making our job on the board relatively easy. Just time to move on.”
Other school board members vacating their seats in the county include Raymond McCombie at Richland, Brent Lewis at Cambria Heights, Gayle Devlin at Central Cambria, and George Pyo and Justin Roberts at Penn Cambria.
The primary election is scheduled May 16, and the regular election is set for Nov. 7.
