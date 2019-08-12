The Cambria County Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) will hold its annual conference Monday at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown to provide education on the methodology and motivation of a variety of sexual offenders.
Following this year’s theme, “Into the Mind of an Offender,” experts that include two retired FBI agents, a police chief and an investigator supervisor on the state Sexual Offenders Assessment Board will lead workshops for an expected 200 registrants including first responders, law enforcement officers, therapists, attorneys, school guidance counselors and other professionals working with victims and survivors of sexual abuse and assault.
Erika Brosig, SART coordinator, said the choice to focus on offenders was a deliberate one.
“Over the seven years we’ve been planning this conference, we’ve come to realize that it’s not enough to only look at the impact of sexual assault on victims and to affect change on how we respond to these acts when they occur,” she said. “It’s also important to shift our focus to the people who are committing these crimes so we can understand how to use our knowledge to put a stop to these behaviors before they start.”
Brosig, who is also a certified trauma therapist and clinical director at Victim Services Inc., said organizers of this year’s conference kept focusing on one statement from one of their about the “need to understand the offenders so we can better protect our communities.”
The conference’s keynote address will be delivered Monday morning from William Hagmaier, retired special agent for the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit.
Hagmaier, a Pittsburgh native and 1969 Slippery Rock University graduate, served in the U.S. Army Military Police Corps before earning a master’s degree in psychology and counseling in 1974.
After completing post-graduate work at the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Virginia, Hagmaier finished FBI training in 1978, and was assigned to the Minneapolis division.
Hagmaier was eventually transferred to New York and served with the NYC police detectives on a special joint task force for major case investigations. In 1983, he joined the FBI Academy’s Behavioral Science Unit and specialized in crime analysis, criminal personality profiling and interviewing techniques.
Hagmaier designed the FBI’s critical incident response group, which was established in 1994, and was assigned chief of the FBI’s Undercover Safeguard Program the same year.
He went on to become chief of the National Center for the Analysis of Violent Crime (NCAVC), which includes child abduction and serial murder consultative resources and all FBI criminal profiling services, and also served as chief of the Federal Interagency Taskforce for missing and abducted children – created through an act of Congress.
Hagmaier has represented the FBI on the Attorney General’s National Interagency Task Force on Exploited Children and has served as a consultant to law enforcement agencies throughout the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, England, Australia, Iceland, Switzerland and other countries.
His consultations have dealt with homicide, arson, bombing, political corruption, sexual assault, child abduction/molestation, kidnapping, organized crime, terrorism and foreign counterintelligence.
Hagmaier has consulted on cases including the Unabomber, the Green River homicides, the Sentry Armored Car Robbery (the largest cash robbery in U.S. history, federal judge assassinations, the Night Stalker homicides, the Jon Benét Ramsey case, and the serial murders of Ted Bundy, Danny Rolling and Aileen Wuornos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.