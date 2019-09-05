EBENSBURG – The Cambria County Special Hazard and Response Program (SHARP) team, which is responsible for hazardous materials response in the county, was recently recertified by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.
Cambria County Emergency Management Director Art Martynuska explained that hundreds of hours of preparation went into getting the team recertified.
“The officers, staff and team members worked diligently to make sure all to make sure all the pieces were in place for a successful recertification," Martynuska said. "This isn’t just a few days of preparation. Our team members train continually, our equipment is inspected and tested regularly and our knowledge of the hazards that surrounds us are reviewed and catalogued."
Martynuska said SHARP team members train continually, undergo a rigorous physical examination and are placed into certain levels of protective clothing, which includes being fit tested for respiratory protection devices.
Cambria County Commissioners Tom Chernisky, William "B.J." Smith and Mark Wissinger said they've committed to maintaining a robust, proactive hazardous materials response program.
“The SHARP team responds to 50 to 70 calls per year,” Chernisky said. “It is important that we work every day to protect the citizens and institutions of Cambria County.”
With various modes of transportation, as well as industrial, medical and educational facilities throughout the county that must be protected, "our chances of having an incident are pretty good," Wissinger added.
“The dedication of the SHARP team, officers, and staff of emergency services needs to be commended,” Smith said. "The commitment to protect people from hazardous materials is an essential service of county government.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.