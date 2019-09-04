EBENSBURG – Cambria County’s director of emergency management was recently awarded the Basic County Coordinator Certification by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.
Phil Barker, Western Area Director, presented Art Martynuska with his certification at a recent in-service training conducted in Erie.
The certification is a culmination of a full year of training, testing and an emergency exercise designed to assess how the coordinator would manage multiple emergency incidents occurring simultaneously.
“The Basic County Coordinator Certification is a rigorous test and it would not have been possible without the actions and effort of the employees and volunteers of the Cambria County Department of Emergency Service,” Martynuska said in a press release. “I would like to thank Commissioners Tom Chernisky, B.J. Smith and Mark Wissinger for their support and encouragement throughout the entire process.”
“Art’s resume speaks for itself,” Chernisky said. “Art is a retired assistant fire chief for the city of Johnstown, a certified paramedic, fire officer and instructor with a master’s degree in public safety from St. Joseph’s University. His qualifications were vital in being awarded the certification.”
Smith and Wissinger also commended Martynuska and his staff for working together to achieve the certification.
“Cambria County Department of Emergency Services is dedicated to providing exemplary services to the citizens of Cambria County,” Smith said.
“Art and his staff are raising the standard in helping our communities be prepared for emergencies.”
