Eight-hundred and sixty-three Cambria County residents died while serving in the military during the years in which the United States was involved in World War II.
Those include all losses of life, not just those caused by battlefield wounds.
On Sept. 2, their names will be read aloud, in alphabetical order, 75 years to the day after Imperial Japan officially surrendered aboard the USS Missouri. The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. inside the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial lobby in downtown Johnstown.
“I think it’s important that we acknowledge who they were because 75 years since the end of World War II is very significant,” said Marty Kuhar, chairman of the War Memorial Veterans Committee. “The next big thing is going to be 100 years. Of course, very few of us will be here. We just thought that we had to do something. And that’s the best we think that we could do – read those 863 names.”
No guests will be able to attend the ceremony due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
“In our case, we really wanted a big thing on this,” Kuhar said after the War Memorial Authority’s regular monthly meeting on Monday. “We truly did. I wouldn’t say fill the arena, but have it in the arena. But we felt that we should do something.”
Options are being explored for providing a way for the public to view the ceremony, including possibly through Visit Johnstown’s social media pages.
“With COVID there are so many things that we’re restricted to do and things that can’t be public,” said Nicole Waligora, an authority board member, who handles special events logistics for Visit Johnstown. “There are things that should still be viewed by the public. And this is something that’s very important. I think that there would be a lot of interest in it. There’s a lot of support for our military and our veterans. We have a pretty large base of viewers on our social media. If we can run it through our social media, so people can see it, I think that’s a great thing.”
