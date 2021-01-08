Patton resident Jerry Carnicella, a Republican, plans to focus on a message of anti-corruption, lower taxes and job growth during the 2022 campaign for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor, which he formally entered with an announcement this week.
Carnicella previously ran for seats in the Pennsylvania State Senate (35th District), Pennsylvania House of Representatives (72nd District) and Cambria County Board of Commissioners – all unsuccessfully.
He supports Senate Bill 76 that would eliminate property taxes and replace the lost revenue with higher personal income and sales taxes. Carnicella, in the past, has set up two-year plans for his county real estate taxes, requiring him to pay interest and fees, which he claims to be able to more than offset by investing the money he holds in the stock market.
“I’ve run for office a couple times and it’s always the same thing,” said Carnicella, who has worked as a interscholastic and collegiate sports referee, coach, musician, promoter and investor.
“It’s always creating jobs, lower taxes. I’m for lower taxes.
“There was a little bit of misinformation about me. I’m a Tea Party member. I’ve been on a very proper and legal tax payment plan. I’m for lower taxes.”
Carnicella, a self-described born-again Christian and supporter of President Donald Trump, is “all about ending this corruption and the criminal activity and incompetence in Harrisburg and right here in Cambria County for that matter.”
He supports fracking, the process of using chemically treated water to crack rock and release natural gas, believing it can be done in an environmentally safe way.
“I’m glad President (Joe) Biden said that he’s not going to stop fracking in Pennsylvania,” Carnicella said. “That’s fantastic. Let’s hold onto that. Let’s get this equipment being used all over the state. We’re going to create thousands of jobs not only in gas and fracking, but also when we start to run the pipelines for gas to all the communities. You’re talking all kind of energy jobs for thousands of Pennsylvanians. That’s the future and that’s the way we want to go.”
Carnicella supports mandatory treatment for anybody who needs multiple treatments of Narcan, a nasal spray that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. He opposes legalizing recreational marijuana, a cause supported by current Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat.
“The answer is rehabilitation,” Carnicella said. “That was always the thing. I’m still that way. I don’t think we should be legalizing recreational marijuana during this pandemic. Our overdoses are through the roof. Domestic violence, and depression and all kind of things – I don’t even want to talk about it. It was bad before. It’s even worse now. Hopefully when the pandemic subsides, it’s going to turn around. There’s no way that I’m in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana right now. It’s ridiculous.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.