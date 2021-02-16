The Cambria County Republican Committee met Tuesday to discuss whether to censure U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, for voting to convict former President Donald Trump during his recent impeachment trial.
Party officials did not immediately announce the results of the meeting.
“The committee realizes the seriousness of censuring an elected official and will issue a statement after careful and timely consideration,” Cambria County Republican Party Chairwoman Jackie Kulback said.
Toomey has received blowback from some GOP leaders in Pennsylvania for his “guilty” vote. Trump was accused of inciting the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol that disrupted the Electoral College certification process to name Democrat Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
Toomey was one of seven Republicans – and 57 senators overall – to vote for conviction.
Trump was acquitted because a two-thirds supermajority was not reached.
