The Cambria County Republican Committee announced its endorsement of acting Sheriff Don Robertson in this year’s election for Cambria County sheriff.
Robertson has been Cambria County’s acting sheriff since May 2020, following the death of Sheriff Bob Kolar. Robertson retired from the Johnstown Police Department after 24 years, serving in a number of roles.
“Sheriff Don Robertson has the experience Cambria County needs,” said Jackie Kulback, chairwoman of the Cambria County Republican Committee. “Don Robertson previously was the chief deputy under the late Sheriff Bob Kolar. Sheriff Kolar, a Democrat, handpicked Don to be his right-hand man for a reason.
“He is a natural-born leader and has the respect of his department and the community. ... Our committee agrees with the late Sheriff Bob Kolar. Don Robertson is the right person for Cambria County Sheriff.”
The committee also endorsed the following judicial candidates on the state levels:
• State Supreme Court: Kevin Brobson.
• State Superior Court: Megan Sullivan.
• Commonwealth Court: Drew Crompton and Stacy Wallace.
Pennsylvania’s primary election will be held on May 18.
