Merril Hoge, a former Pittsburgh Steelers player, author and ESPN host, is scheduled to speak for the Cambria County Regional Chamber of Commerce annual dinner next month.
“We thought he would be a great fit for the audience because of his personal story of overcoming adversity,” chamber Vice President Debra Orner said. “The kind of struggles he overcame in his life, we thought, would be applicable to our business community.”
Post-concussion syndrome forced Hoge, a star running back, into early retirement in 1994. Since then, he has written a book, “Brainwashed: The Bad Science Behind CTE and the Plot to Destroy Football.” He has also been a longtime on-air personality for ESPN.
The event starts with a reception at 5:15 p.m. March 5 with dinner to begin at 6 p.m. at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, 301 Napoleon St., in downtown Johnstown.
At the dinner, the chamber will present a few businesses with awards in categories of community impact, innovation, cultural affairs and excellence in business. Award nominees are chosen by the chamber’s membership of 600 businesses, Orner said.
Tickets and sponsorships for the annual dinner are available through the chamber’s website, www.crchamber.com.
