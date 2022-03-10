EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County Redevelopment Authority is currently working on demolitions in four municipalities in the county.
According to Executive Director Renee Daly, the authority has been working with Laurel Municipal Agency to line up demolitions of structures in West Carroll Township, Ferndale Borough, Reade Township and Dean Township through the Community Development Block Grant program.
Daly said that, through this program, the properties are torn down by the municipalities after being deemed hazardous by the court. The funding is used when the municipalities cannot afford the demolitions themselves.
According to Daly, the regulations are more strict than those of the demolition program typically utilized by the authority.
Authority board member Mark Wissinger asked Daly if this was a practice that had ever been done before and added that he knew of some properties he felt needed to be torn down.
“You’re required to work with the municipality and the local code enforcement agency, and there’s a process that they are required (to follow) because they are the enforcement agency,” Daly said, explaining the process.
“We’re just the funding source, but the enforcement agency, which again is the municipality and the code enforcement, they take them to court at the local magistrate. It’s up to the local magistrate what their determination is and their final ruling on what’s going to happen to that property.”
Daly said that, in the past, when magistrates have determined the only option is demolition, the authority has helped pay when the municipalities can’t.
Currently, about $80,000 is available for CDBG fund demolitions, Daly said.
