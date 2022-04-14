EBENSBURG, Pa. – Two site improvement projects through the Cambria County Redevelopment Authority must now seek extensions after the projects failed to receive bids.
Two of the three projects before the authority on Thursday failed to receive any bids and will require extension filings, one for the contract and the other for the project, according to the authority’s executive director Renee Daly.
Authority board member Mark Wissinger questioned why the Short Avenue Wastewater Improvement Project in Cresson Township and the Washington Street Paving Project in Adams Township failed to receive any bids.
“This is a typical type summer job,” he said. "Why wouldn’t there be bids?"
“I think that the timeline had a lot to do with it and getting the work done by June,” Daly said, "as well as getting some of the materials that are needed for Washington and even Short Avenue – needing piping and some of the materials that are 3 to 6, if not longer, months in waiting if the contractors don’t already have them in supply."
The third project, Blacklick Ballfield ADA improvements, received bids from Snyder Excavating and HRI.
• Snyder Excavating: base, $79,140; alternate one – concession stand, $8,370; alternate two – pavilion, $30,530; alternate three – playground parking access, $5,960.
• HRI: base, $128,850 alternate one – concession stand, $12,186 ; alternate two – pavilion, $46,472.40; alternate three – playground parking access, $12,760.80.
The authority voted to award the bid to Snyder Excavating upon solicitor review.
