EBENSBURG – Demolition could begin in the next several weeks for blighted properties throughout Cambria County using funds generated from a $15 fee on deeds and mortgages.
At its June meeting, the Cambria County Redevelopment Authority received and opened five bids for the demolition of eight blighted structures.
At its July meeting Thursday, the authority awarded the contract to Earthmovers Unlimited Inc., of Kylertown, which submitted the lowest bid of $137,419 to demolish four residential and four commercial properties.
Demolition of the residential properties will likely begin first, said Renee Daly, executive director of the authority.
Surveys have been completed of the commercial properties to determine what, if any, abatement work is required before demolition, but the authority has not yet received the results.
If extensive abatement work is required at any of the commercial properties, the authority may postpone some of those demolitions until funding comes in to complete them.
The Cambria County Recorder of Deeds Office collects the $15 fee on deeds and mortgages and distributes those funds into a demolition fund overseen by the authority.
Properties must be owned by a municipality, redevelopment authority, community development corporation or public nonprofit organization to be eligible for demolition funds.
The eight properties slated for the next round of demolition through Act 152 funds include the following:
• 209 E. Ogle St., Ebensburg (residential)
• 1007 Conemaugh Ave., Portage (residential)
• 317 Bond St., Johnstown (residential)
• 752 Central Ave., Johnstown (residential)
• 206 Main St., Gallitzin (commercial)
• 415 Cleveland St., Lilly (commercial)
• 995 and 999 Roberts St., Nanty Glo (commercial duplex)
• 440 Jefferson Ave., Summerhill (commercial)
Daly said Gallitzin Borough officials pursued the owners of the Main Street property in court and received approximately $2,700 in court-ordered funds to contribute to the demolition of that structure.
The authority voted to accept those funds to offset the cost of demolishing that property.
