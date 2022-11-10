EBENSBURG, Pa. – Cambria County’s land bank moved closer to being active next year on Thursday as the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County approved policies and procedures for the land bank.
The authority’s executive director, Renee Daly, said that any developer – a business, a nonprofit, a community development corporation, a library, a fire department or an individual – that is interested in purchasing a property through the land bank would receive the terms when they come to the authority to express interest in a property.
The land bank will include properties in all of the county except for the City of Johnstown, which will have its own land bank.
Solicitor Suzanne Lehmier said that the policy is similar to the authority’s policies that are already in place for acquiring properties.
Daly noted that the only difference is that the authority can now acquire properties through tax sale with first preference.
“If we bid on that property, we are guaranteed that property at the cost of what that property would be for tax sale,” she said, “so we would not be receiving any discounts or getting anything because of the land bank. We would still be paying for the exact amount. We would just be purchasing it on behalf of an entity that wants to develop that property.”
The policies and procedures indicate that either a demolition or a rehabilitation can occur for properties purchased through the land bank, and the developer would submit its intent to the authority. Rehabilitation costs would be up to the developer.
