EBENSBURG, Pa. – The executive director of the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority has been appointed by the governor to a state advisory committee.
Cliff Kitner has been appointed to the Pedalcycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee by Gov. Tom Wolf.
According to PennDOT, the purpose of the committee is to advise and comment on all phases of cycling and pedestrian programs and activities being undertaken or financially assisted by the state agency and state government.
“I think we should feel privileged to have our executive director sitting on that committee,” Authority Chairman Thomas Kakabar said, adding that the appointment is to a prestigious position that holds a lot of weight.
“I think it will be very beneficial to the authority as well as the region to bring back some of those ideas and share some of Cliff’s ideas with them,” Kakabar said.
Kitner, a leader in local trails development, will serve as the trails constituent and will be one of 17 people from across the state on the committee.
“I’m excited about it," Kitner said, "and I’m excited about bringing our voice down to Harrisburg and trying to do some good things with it.”
