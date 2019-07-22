EBENSBURG – Cambria County’s Department of Emergency Services and Geographic Information System have been awarded a $20,000 grant from the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania to purchase two drones that will be used to assist first responders.
Art Martynuska, director of the county’s emergency management department, said the drones will provide better response services that could save and protect lives.
“The vehicles will be able to survey and assess emergencies with high-definition video and thermal imaging,” Martynuska said.
“The ability to locate a missing person is greatly enhanced, and one of the vehicles has a payload capacity in the event we need to drop a survival item to a victim or first responder.”
Steve Kocsis, director of the county’s GIS department, said the drones can be used in emergency and non-emergency planning. His department, for example, will use the drones for better mapping and planning capabilities, he said.
“The aircraft will enhance our capabilities to plan and be familiarized with a landscape, and that information can be passed to first responders,” Kocsis said.
Cambria County Commissioners Tom Chernisky, William “B.J.” Smith and Mark Wissinger credited Martynuska and Kocsis for working with the county’s grant facilitator, John Dubnansky, to secure the funding for the drones.
“The entire cost of the project is funded by the grant from CCAP,” Smith said. “This grant includes funding for training and certification prep of five operators and there will be no expense to the taxpayers.”
