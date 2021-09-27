The Pennsylvania Veterans Trust Fund has awarded the Cambria County Office of Veterans Affairs $17,400 to help with digitization of veterans' records, state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, announced Monday.
"County offices are one of the primary contacts for veterans and their families when it comes to accessing benefits and programs," he said in a release.
"This funding will help Cambria County continue to serve our local veterans, and I want to thank all of the Pennsylvanians who donate to Veterans Trust Fund when they renew their drivers license or car registration. Those $3 donations go a long way in helping our veterans and their families."
The grant is one of 30 county offices, charitable or veteran service organizations to receive funding statewide.
In addition to the motor vehicle and identification donations, the Veterans Trust Fund receives proceeds from the sale of the "Honoring Our Veterans and Honoring Our Women Veterans" license plates as well as private donations.
Since the program began, more than $4 million has been awarded to organizations that serve state veterans.
