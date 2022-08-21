JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Following the release of a statewide youth behavior survey last year, Cambria County Drug and Alcohol Program officials took notice when a growing percentage of local teens signaled they were dealing with depression.
Too often, untreated mental health burdens lead teens to self-medicate with drugs and alcohol instead of considering expert help, Drug and Alcohol Program Administrator Fred Oliveros said.
In response, Cambria County officials, their communities’ public and private schools, and a local nonprofit are partnering in an effort that will put professional help just a school office door away for struggling students.
In a first-of-its-kind, multi-year effort, clinical mental health counselors will soon be available within Cambria County’s 13 public school districts, as well as Bishop McCort Catholic and Bishop Carroll Catholic high schools, to support student needs through a deal with Reaching Education Achievements with Clinical Mental Health Inc., Oliveros said.
Seven experienced masters-level mental health counselors will split their time, with each covering two school districts Monday through Friday, working inside schools each day.
Oliveros said the goal is for those counselors to also supervise a staff of up to 14 paid interns from Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s master’s and doctoral clinical mental health counseling programs, who would work with schools and students each day.
“Our goal is to prevent more individuals from falling into substance use disorder,” he said, “and this is one way to prevent that from happening.”
The program is designed to erase barriers that prevent local youth from getting the proper help for untreated issues such as anxiety and depression, he said.
‘A ripple effect’
While many area schools offer different levels of counseling support, Oliveros said the countywide initiative will clear potential cost and transportation hurdles by putting trained counselors and screening tools inside schools and ensuring the same care is provided with or without insurance.
Those aren’t the only barriers the program is designed to break down, REACH Inc. Clinical Director Angela Yoder told county commissioners during their regular bi-monthly meeting Thursday.
By forming relationships with the schools they serve and meeting with students in their difficult moments, counselors will be able to break down stigmas that follow mental health issues and normalize treatment, Yoder said.
“There’s a ripple effect,” she said. “Drug and alcohol prevention starts with (addressing) mental health. There’s not a better way to prevent addiction.”
The Cambria County commissioners voted last week to dedicate $155,270 in Human Services Block Grant Program funds to kick-start that effort – but Oliveros said only a fraction of that money may need to be used.
That’s because Cambria County’s first round of funds from an opioid settlement with a trio of pharmaceutical companies is expected to arrive by the end of August.
County stakeholders in the battle against substance abuse maintained earlier this year that they want to develop long-term responses to address the fallout from the challenging drug epidemic.
Drug problems in Cambria County weren’t created overnight, and they can’t be eradicated that quickly either, Cambria County Drug Coalition partners often say.
Settlement funds would be used to cover an up-to-$650,000 program for the next two years – with additional settlement payments anticipated in the years afterward to keep the program running for 18 years.
Cambria Heights School District Superintendent Kenneth Kerchenske praised the initiative during Thursday’s meeting, saying he doubted that schools the size of his district’s, on their own, would be able to afford experienced counselors with the same level of education.
With that provided, Kerchenske said Cambria Heights will instead be able to direct its own funding “to go above and beyond” that service to offer other types of support.
Oliveros and school officials said the program was developed after they met to discuss their challenges. Staff also connected with focus groups, including area residents in long-term recovery, about why they turned to drugs or alcohol.
“Mental health services must be a priority,” Oliveros said.
“The settlement funds provide an opportunity for new approaches and a long-term vision,” he said.
‘Get to work’
To get the program underway, a few months of preparation will likely be needed to ensure that cases and reports are gathered, documented and billed uniformly and properly across every school location.
Secure software must be set up to can “flag” instances in which an individual might benefit from other available resources, he said.
“We are ready to get to work,” Oliveros said.
REACH and IUP officials said the program could have other long-term benefits.
The program is starting at a point when the need is growing for mental health services for both youth and adults, but agencies across the region are often too short-staffed to address it.
By developing a pipeline of future mental health counselors and introducing them to the community and its schools, the region stands a better chance at retaining them when they start their careers, Oliveros said.
“Even if we can keep one or two of them each year in Cambria County, the effect that can have over time is big,” he said.
