Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 76F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.