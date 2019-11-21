EBENSBURG – Cambria County issued a motion for a temporary restraining order Thursday, after Ebensburg Borough and the Ebensburg Municipal Authority issued a water shut-off notice to the Cambria County Prison for unfinished work required as part of a recent wastewater project.
The $9 million project, which was necessary for the borough to comply with an order from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to eliminate combined sewer overloads, was completed in July by Sippel Development through a contract with the municipal authority.
Borough Manager Dan Penatzer said there were five customers who, despite initial notice of required compliance with the project two years ago, have not completed the necessary work.
The Cambria County Prison has completed the required work at the Manor Drive facility, Penatzer said, but the county owns a main sewer lateral that travels nearly a mile from the prison and ends near Lake Rowena.
“It’s an unusually large project,” Penatzer said.
A notice sent to the county on Nov. 4 says water service was scheduled for termination on Nov. 25. Original compliance notices for private sewer lateral owners were issued on Aug. 9, 2017, giving those parties until July 31, 2018, to accomplish those repairs.
The shut-off notice issued for the prison was “a procedural matter,” Penatzer added.
The borough and municipal authority have not made any other exceptions for customers with unfinished work.
Judge Patrick Kiniry approved a motion from Cambria County Solicitor Bill Barbin Thursday to approve a temporary restraining order, prohibiting the termination of water service to the prison until further notice of the court.
Threatening to shut off the water at the prison “will have the effect of creating a serious crisis for public health and safety by directly impacting the prisoners of the Cambria County Prison, employees that work within the Cambria County Prison, and the general public,” Barbin’s motion says.
“The Cambria County Prison constitutes an essential public service and is neither capable of being operated without a supply of potable water nor is it practical to release or relocate the inmates contained therein,” Barbin wrote.
The motion says the county “is actively and diligently pursuing improvements” to bring the prison sewer lateral into compliance with the project.
In September 2018, Barbin’s motion says the county contracted with an engineering firm to examine the prison sewer lines and determine the necessity of repairs.
“That original engineer did not provide adequate service, and in November of 2018, the county cancelled its engineering contract and hired The EADS Group,” the motion says.
The EADS Group created specifications and bid documents that resulted in a contract for $84,000 with State Pipe SVC, of Cranberry Township, to televise and clean more than 1 mile of the prison’s sewer lateral, which was completed in June.
Barbin said the Cambria County Commissioners have authorized bid advertisement for the project to bring the county’s main lateral into compliance and anticipate it to be completed by the end of May for an estimated cost of $680,000.
“We know we have to do it,” Barbin said.
“It’s a lot of work. We understand the borough’s order and we fully plan to comply with it.”
