EBENSBURG, Pa. – Visitation will soon resume at Cambria County Prison.
Warden Christian Smith told the prison board at its monthly meeting on Wednesday that cases of COVID-19 at the prison have dropped so significantly that visitation is set to resume on March 21.
He reported that there have been only four cases of the virus, in three inmates and one county employee, since the last meeting.
“I’ve been getting a lot of calls from the general public requesting it,” Smith said. “Being that our cases are down, we’re going to go ahead and try it again. That may change, but as of right now we’re going to open on the 21st.”
Since Sept. 23, 2020, there have been 614 positive cases at the prison – 121 prison employees, 11 contract employees and 482 inmates or detainees. Information about impacted units and updated case counts can be found online at cambriacountypa.gov/prison.
At the meeting, Court Administrator Bill Valko reported that he is currently in talks with Cresson Steel for a work release option for five non-violent, non-sexual offenders.
Valko said that he was approached by the “right-hand man” of company Vice President Paul Calandra, who wants to hire five individuals, pay them a good wage and transport them. He noted that the individuals will have an option to stay with the company upon release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.