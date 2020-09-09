EBENSBURG – Cambria County Prison will soon begin offering each inmate one free five-minute phone call per week, the county’s prison board heard during its meeting Wednesday.
Warden Christian Smith said the prison is opting into a new program being offered by its phone vendor, GTL, in order to give inmates a way to contact their families while visitation remains restricted because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Basically, it’s a way for inmates that don’t have money in their accounts to reach out and contact their families once a week,” he said after the meeting.
“With COVID and the restrictions we have on visitors, the phone call keeps them in touch.”
The new program is expected to be up and running by the middle of September.
There were still no positive cases of COVID-19 at the prison as of Wednesday, Smith said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.