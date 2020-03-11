EBENSBURG – The Cambria County Prison Board voted on Wednesday to hire 14 new per diem corrections officers, a move that Warden Christian Smith said should lower overtime costs at the prison.
Per diem COs work shifts as needed at the prison, often filling in for full-time COs who are sick or on vacation. The 14 new per diem COs will be hired effective Monday, attend the prison’s five-week training academy and be available to begin working in mid-April.
“If I have per diems available, they’re there to fill in when I need them,” Smith said. “It’s a win-win for us, because this is a perfect time to get them in the door and get them started training.”
There were no per diem COs on the prison’s staff as of Wednesday.
Smith said that happens every once in a while. The prison typically hires several per diem COs at a time, and over time they either move up to full-time positions at the prison or move on to other jobs. The prison last hired a group of new per diem COs last fall, and since then each member of that group has either moved up or moved on, Smith said.
“Per diem’s hard,” Smith said.
“Sometimes, they’re not getting 40 hours a week. Other times, they’re getting 60 hours a week. It depends on the call-offs, because they’re there to fill in for my full-time people, so when they’re working for me, if they find a full-time job somewhere, they generally tend to leave and take it.
“Once they get in full-time, I mean, it’s a hell of a job for them. They make a decent wage. They get great benefits. The ones that stick it out and go through that tough time, they usually end up winning in the end.”
Having per diem COs available to work at times when a significant number of full-time COs are on vacation, such as summer and hunting season, means that fewer overtime shifts will have to be worked and thus that overtime costs will be kept down, Smith said.
“The way our union contract is set up, we are permitted to have 15 officers scheduled off on vacation or personal time any given day,” he said. “I can look at the schedule and say, ‘I’ve got 15 people off all week next week.
“Those 14 per diems are going to fill in for them.’ If I didn’t have any per diems during the summer months, and I’ve got 15 people off, I’m going to be struggling.”
Also on Wednesday, Smith said that the prison on Feb. 27 adopted a new process for the collection of money its two on-site kiosks for inmates’ money deposits. The switch was done at no cost to the county and saves the prison’s accountant several hours per week, according to Smith.
“It’s a win-win for us,” he said.
In the past, the prison’s accountant was responsible for collecting cash from the machines, counting it, balancing the books and depositing the cash in the bank. Now, the kiosk vendor, GTL, handles all cash collection and bank deposits.
“They monitor the machines remotely, and when they see them getting full, they’ll send somebody out to pick the money up,” Smith said.
Also on Wednesday, Smith said that the prison has joined the Cambria County Health & Welfare Council and that all six of the prison’s counselors have been registered as active members of that council.
“Joining this group will help our counselors extend their professional contact network and their list of resources to assist inmates both while incarcerated and for their transition back into the community,” he said.
The Cambria County Health & Welfare Council is an association of Cambria County nonprofits, economic development groups, health care companies and other organizations that says its mission is to create a “collaborative community network mobilizing resources to strengthen lives.”
More information on the council can be found online at www.cambriacountyhealthandwelfare.org.
