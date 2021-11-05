EBENSBURG, Pa. – Visitation for some units is on hold at the Cambria County Prison due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak at the jail.
Visitation was suspended Thursday until further notice for the female unit and population.
“We’re having a little bit of an uptick in cases here at the jail,” first deputy warden Bill Patterson said.
“In our female unit, we have five females that have tested positive for COVID, so we are quarantining that unit just to keep it from spreading any further," he said.
"Then we have a male unit that has three cases, so we are just quarantining those units as well.”
Patterson said that normal operations will resume once the 10-day quarantine period has ended if the prison does not continue to see a rise in positive cases. He added that there have been several staff members who have tested positive.
Patterson said the quarantine is slated to be lifted on Nov. 12, but that could change if cases increase.
Information about impacted units as well as updated case counts can be found at cambriacountypa.gov/prison.
Since Sept. 23, 2020, there have been 414 positive cases at the prison – 92 prison employees, eight contract employees and 314 inmates/detainees.
