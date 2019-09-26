PORTAGE – Cambria County Prison inmates will have a chance to try a different method when it comes to medically assisted treatment for opioid addiction.
During a Cambria County Commissioners meeting held Thursday at Portage Public Library, an addendum to the county prison’s healthcare contract with PrimeCare Medical Inc. was unanimously approved to include administration of Vivitrol (naltrexone).
At $1,180.73 per dose, Vivitrol is an injection meant to curb opioid cravings and the body’s reaction to opioids.
Cambria County Prison Warden Christian Smith said the injections will be covered through grant funds.
Each dose typically lasts 30 days and will be accompanied by counseling to assist participating inmates, Smith said.
Smith said sentenced offenders with release dates will be eligible to volunteer for the program. Selection of participating inmates will be overseen by a committee of judges and the county’s drug and alcohol department, he said.
Cambria County is joining a statewide initiative to provide medically assisted treatment options for inmates with an opioid addiction.
The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections began its Medication Assisted Treatment program in 2014 at SCI Muncy with a small group of inmates who received Vivitrol injections just prior to release and then monthly after release for up to a year to help them focus on reentry instead of opioid cravings.
In March 2016, the DOC hired a full-time MAT statewide coordinator to provide training and technical assistance to site coordinators and serve as a liaison with DOC and Parole Board officials as well as county drug and alcohol programs and community-based treatment providers.
By 2018, the Vivitrol program expanded to all 25 state prisons.
