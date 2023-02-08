EBENSBURG, Pa. – Officials from Cambria County Prison informed the prison’s board Wednesday that the prison is seeking affiliation with a local learning institution.
Warden Christian Smith told the board at its monthly meeting that the prison is currently in talks with Penn Highlands Community College to become affiliated with the college’s new criminal justice training center.
“An affiliation agreement is in the works that will give our staff access to their facilities and expand our internship program to include their students being able to attend our cadet academy for college credits,” Smith said, adding that once the agreement is finalized, it will be forwarded to Solicitor William Barbin for review.
The agreement would come at no cost to the county.
The prison has struggled to maintain officers, including cadets who have recently gone through the academy. Smith submitted five corrections officers to the board Wednesday to be removed from payroll and none to be hired.
Smith also informed the board that he is still waiting to hear back regarding the county’s renewal application for its housing contract with the U.S. Marshals Service. In January, the county received $139,580 in revenue from the contract.
Since last month, the prison has experienced an increase of 17 additional cases of COVID-19, which includes six inmates and 11 staff members.
